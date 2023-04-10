Heartland Votes

Congressman Smith to visit Bollinger Co. Monday

Your First Alert forecast at 6 a.m. on 4/10.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Congressman Jason Smith is scheduled to visit Bollinger County on Monday, April 10.

A spokesperson for Smith said he will tour the damage caused by the EF2 tornado.

Five people died and multiple others were injured early Wednesday morning, April 5.

Dozens of homes were destroyed and many other homes and buildings were damaged by the tornado.

