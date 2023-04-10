Heartland Votes

9 arrested in Stoddard Co. after warrant operation; several related to drug investigation

On Friday, April 7, the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine suspects after an...
On Friday, April 7, the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine suspects after an operation to serve arrests warrants. Several of the arrests were in relation to an ongoing drug investigation.(MGN)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - On Friday, April 7, the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine suspects after an operation to serve arrests warrants. Several of the arrests were in relation to an ongoing drug investigation.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Dexter Police Department and the SEMO Drug Task Force assisted in the arrests. Three of the arrests involved three new drug cases.

On Friday, April 7, the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine suspects after an...
On Friday, April 7, the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine suspects after an operation to serve arrests warrants. Several of the arrests were in relation to an ongoing drug investigation.(Stoddard County Sheriff's Office)

Athel Arnold, 60, of Bell City, was arrested for a warrant for possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

On Friday, April 7, the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine suspects after an...
On Friday, April 7, the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine suspects after an operation to serve arrests warrants. Several of the arrests were in relation to an ongoing drug investigation.(Stoddard County Sheriff's Office)

Charles Edwards, 35, of Dexter, was arrested for a warrant for possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

On Friday, April 7, the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine suspects after an...
On Friday, April 7, the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine suspects after an operation to serve arrests warrants. Several of the arrests were in relation to an ongoing drug investigation.(Stoddard County Sheriff's Office)

Rodney Glover Jr., 34, of Advance, was arrested for a warrant for failure to obey judge’s order with the original charge of two counts of domestic assault, second degree.

On Friday, April 7, the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine suspects after an...
On Friday, April 7, the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine suspects after an operation to serve arrests warrants. Several of the arrests were in relation to an ongoing drug investigation.(Stoddard County Sheriff's Office)

Brian Harris, 47, of Essex, was arrested for a warrant for possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

On Friday, April 7, the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine suspects after an...
On Friday, April 7, the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine suspects after an operation to serve arrests warrants. Several of the arrests were in relation to an ongoing drug investigation.(Stoddard County Sheriff's Office)

Ricky Massey, 62, of Parma, was arrested for a warrant for possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and failure to drive on right half of roadway.

On Friday, April 7, the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine suspects after an...
On Friday, April 7, the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine suspects after an operation to serve arrests warrants. Several of the arrests were in relation to an ongoing drug investigation.(Stoddard County Sheriff's Office)

Michael McMunn, 51, of Dexter, was arrested for a warrant for trafficking drugs or attempt, first degree over statutory amount, possession of controlled substance and operating motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excessive vision reducing material applied to side window.

On Friday, April 7, the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine suspects after an...
On Friday, April 7, the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine suspects after an operation to serve arrests warrants. Several of the arrests were in relation to an ongoing drug investigation.(Stoddard County Sheriff's Office)

Andrew Moore, 35, of Bloomfield, was arrested for a warrant for unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated.

On Friday, April 7, the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine suspects after an...
On Friday, April 7, the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine suspects after an operation to serve arrests warrants. Several of the arrests were in relation to an ongoing drug investigation.(Stoddard County Sheriff's Office)

Randall Moore, 44, of Essex, was arrested for a warrant for three counts of delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid.

On Friday, April 7, the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine suspects after an...
On Friday, April 7, the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine suspects after an operation to serve arrests warrants. Several of the arrests were in relation to an ongoing drug investigation.(Stoddard County Sheriff's Office)

David Helton, 54, was arrested and placed on a 24 hour hold for possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid pending the issuance of a warrant.

The narcotics investigation is ongoing, and several other arrests are expected.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pocahontas couple died Saturday when police said an SUV rear-ended their motorcycle.
Motorcyclist, rider killed in crash
Fatal SE Missouri crash
Arkansas toddler killed after being hit by a car in southeast Missouri
Easton Colby with rare albino turkey
Ozarks boy kills rare albino turkey during hunting trip
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track
Kaitlyn Hawthorne, 22, of Bardwell is accused of having an intimate relationship with a minor.
Carlisle Co. woman accused of having intimate relationship with minor

Latest News

On Monday, April 10, local development group River City Centre (RCC), LLC announced plans to...
River City Centre, LLC announces plans to redevelop West Park Mall
Family and friends filled Hutchings-Pendergrass Funeral Chapel today for the funeral services...
Family and friends say final goodbyes to loved ones killed in deadly tornado in Bollinger Co.
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced that Tyler Goodale of Doniphan,...
Doniphan fisherman catches two Mo. state record-worthy fliers
Clean-up efforts continued in Glenallen, Mo. on Friday, April 7 after an EF2 tornado.
Damage assessments in Bollinger Co. to determine eligibility for low-interest disaster loans