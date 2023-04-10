9 arrested in Stoddard Co. after warrant operation; several related to drug investigation
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - On Friday, April 7, the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine suspects after an operation to serve arrests warrants. Several of the arrests were in relation to an ongoing drug investigation.
According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Dexter Police Department and the SEMO Drug Task Force assisted in the arrests. Three of the arrests involved three new drug cases.
Athel Arnold, 60, of Bell City, was arrested for a warrant for possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.
Charles Edwards, 35, of Dexter, was arrested for a warrant for possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.
Rodney Glover Jr., 34, of Advance, was arrested for a warrant for failure to obey judge’s order with the original charge of two counts of domestic assault, second degree.
Brian Harris, 47, of Essex, was arrested for a warrant for possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.
Ricky Massey, 62, of Parma, was arrested for a warrant for possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and failure to drive on right half of roadway.
Michael McMunn, 51, of Dexter, was arrested for a warrant for trafficking drugs or attempt, first degree over statutory amount, possession of controlled substance and operating motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excessive vision reducing material applied to side window.
Andrew Moore, 35, of Bloomfield, was arrested for a warrant for unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated.
Randall Moore, 44, of Essex, was arrested for a warrant for three counts of delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid.
David Helton, 54, was arrested and placed on a 24 hour hold for possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid pending the issuance of a warrant.
The narcotics investigation is ongoing, and several other arrests are expected.
