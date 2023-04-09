Heartland Votes

Victims identified in fatal crash

Fatal Car Crash
Fatal Car Crash(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DONIPHAN, Mo. (KAIT) - Two Arkansans are dead after an evening crash in Missouri.

Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash Saturday night.

According to a preliminary report, the crash happened around 7:00 pm on US Highway 160, one mile west of Doniphan.

James and Rebecca Franks of Pocahontas were driving westbound on a motorcycle when Heather Hood of Poplar Bluff hit them.

James Franks was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ripley County coroner. Rebecca Franks was pronounced dead at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlyn Hawthorne, 22, of Bardwell was arrested after she had an intimate relationship with a...
Carlisle County former babysitter arrested after illegal intimate relationship with a minor
Family members honor their loved ones who lost their lives in the Bollinger Co. tornado.
Family members honor loved ones lost in Bollinger Co. Tornado
The Springfield Police Department cancelled an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing woman...
Endangered Silver Advisory cancelled for a missing 77-year-old woman from Springfield, Mo.
Paige Cook. Courtesy: Licking Police Department
Missouri correctional officer arrested for intending to give illegal drugs to an inmate
Glenn Burcks (top left), Susan Sullivan (top right), Destinee Koenic (bottom left), Jimmy...
Families remember Bollinger Co. tornado victims

Latest News

Fatal SE Missouri crash
Arkansas toddler killed after being hit by a car in southeast Missouri
Volunteers have opportunities to pitch in after a tornado hit Bollinger County, and survivors...
Bollinger County volunteer, donation, survivor information
Memphis Zoo pandas Le Le and Ya Ya leaving the China Exhibit soon.
Memphis Zoo, giant panda ‘Ya Ya’ to part ways this month
Survival stories continue to come out of Bollinger County following the deadly tornado that hit...
Tornado Survivors share story and one organization shares how they are helping