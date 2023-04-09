Heartland Votes

Tornado Survivors share story and one organization shares how they are helping

Survival stories continue to come out of Bollinger County following the deadly tornado that hit Wednesday
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bollinger County, Mo. (KFVS) - Survival stories continue to come out of Bollinger County following the deadly tornado that hit Wednesday, April 5.

Brian Tedder and Makayla Seiler are both survivors of the Bollinger Co. tornado. They said they moved into Glenallen just under two weeks before the tornado hit.

“It’s heartbreaking, it’s devastating, I mean I know a lot of people that live out here, I knew the people that died and it’s sad it’s crazy,” Tedder and Seiler said. “Some of our neighbors got us out of here and drove us into town, everybody was outside asking if everybody was okay or what they could, first thing we were doing just checking up on everybody else around here.”

The East Emergency Action Agency is on scene helping survivors. Nicolle Hahn helps organize these efforts. Hahn said they are trying to get people any resource they could need.

“At our mobile unit we have everything from clothes to hygiene items, diapers, we’ve had snacks and food, we do have some gift cards that we have been giving to people for gas and for food, especially if they lost their wallet,” Hahn said.

Hahn also said this is a long term effort.

“We’ll be here after you know Red Cross and Salvation Army are gone this is where we are all the time Monday through Thursday or anytime someone has a crisis,” Hahn said.

