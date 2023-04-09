Heartland Votes

Police: Fleeing father dropped toddler who died in brook

A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there...
A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there by his father as he fled the scene of a car crash in northwestern Massachusetts, police said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, Mass. (AP) — A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there by his father as he fled the scene of a car crash in northwestern Massachusetts, police said.

Massachusetts State Police troopers were called to the site of the crash in Clarksburg just before 2 a.m. Authorities learned that the child was missing and searched the Hudson Brook. Police and Clarksburg firefighters pulled the child from the brook and took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary police investigation concluded that the boy’s father, later identified as Darel A. Galorenzo, a 35-year-old man from Readsboro, Vermont, likely dropped him into the waterway as he was fled the crash scene on foot.

Galorenzo was found nearby, taken into custody and charged with operating under the influence. He was later charged also with manslaughter, reckless endangerment of a child and negligent operating of a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members honor their loved ones who lost their lives in the Bollinger Co. tornado.
Family members honor loved ones lost in Bollinger Co. Tornado
Glenn Burcks (top left), Susan Sullivan (top right), Destinee Koenic (bottom left), Jimmy...
Families remember Bollinger Co. tornado victims
Victims identified after EF2 tornado hit parts of Bollinger County
Funeral arrangements made for 4 out of 5 Bollinger Co. tornado victims
Volunteers have opportunities to pitch in after a tornado hit Bollinger County, and survivors...
Bollinger County volunteer, donation, survivor information
The Easter weekend continues to look dry and pleasant.
First Alert: Easter weekend looks dry, pleasant

Latest News

A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting.
3 taken to hospital after Delaware mall shooting
Backlash over Texas abortion pill ruling
Kaitlyn Hawthorne, 22, of Bardwell was arrested after she had an intimate relationship with a...
Carlisle County former babysitter arrested after illegal intimate relationship with a minor
As volunteers continue to clean up & help Bollinger County residents, AmeriCorps is still in...
Bollinger County clean up continues