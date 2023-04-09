Murray man arrested for strangulation charges

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - On Friday, April 7, a male suspect was involved in a verbal dispute with another subject that led to a physical altercation.

According to a release from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, Kristian Lawson, 20, of Murray, Ky., was in a verbal altercation with another subject when he pushed them to the ground and began strangling them which wantonly impeded their normal breathing.

Lawson was taken to the Calloway Co. Detention Facility and charged with assault fourth degree - domestic violence and minor injury strangulation second degree.

