Heartland Votes

Murray man arrested for strangulation charges

On Friday, April 7, a male suspect was involved in a verbal dispute with another subject that...
On Friday, April 7, a male suspect was involved in a verbal dispute with another subject that led to a physical altercation.(Calloway County Sheriff's Office)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - On Friday, April 7, a male suspect was involved in a verbal dispute with another subject that led to a physical altercation.

According to a release from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, Kristian Lawson, 20, of Murray, Ky., was in a verbal altercation with another subject when he pushed them to the ground and began strangling them which wantonly impeded their normal breathing.

Lawson was taken to the Calloway Co. Detention Facility and charged with assault fourth degree - domestic violence and minor injury strangulation second degree.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlyn Hawthorne, 22, of Bardwell was arrested after she had an intimate relationship with a...
Carlisle County former babysitter arrested after illegal intimate relationship with a minor
Family members honor their loved ones who lost their lives in the Bollinger Co. tornado.
Family members honor loved ones lost in Bollinger Co. Tornado
The Springfield Police Department cancelled an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing woman...
Endangered Silver Advisory cancelled for a missing 77-year-old woman from Springfield, Mo.
Paige Cook. Courtesy: Licking Police Department
Missouri correctional officer arrested for intending to give illegal drugs to an inmate
Glenn Burcks (top left), Susan Sullivan (top right), Destinee Koenic (bottom left), Jimmy...
Families remember Bollinger Co. tornado victims

Latest News

Fatal SE Missouri crash
Arkansas toddler killed after being hit by a car in southeast Missouri
Volunteers have opportunities to pitch in after a tornado hit Bollinger County, and survivors...
Bollinger County volunteer, donation, survivor information
Memphis Zoo pandas Le Le and Ya Ya leaving the China Exhibit soon.
Memphis Zoo, giant panda ‘Ya Ya’ to part ways this month
Survival stories continue to come out of Bollinger County following the deadly tornado that hit...
Tornado Survivors share story and one organization shares how they are helping