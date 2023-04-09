Heartland Votes

First Alert: Perfect Easter weather

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 4/9
By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Perfect weather for Easter Sunday in the Heartland today, with dry and warm conditions and temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. There may be a few clouds in the southern counties, but they will move out quickly.

Expect dry and warm conditions for the upcoming work week, as temps will start out in the low 70s on Monday, and gradually warm up into the low 80s by next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlyn Hawthorne, 22, of Bardwell was arrested after she had an intimate relationship with a...
Carlisle County former babysitter arrested after illegal intimate relationship with a minor
Family members honor their loved ones who lost their lives in the Bollinger Co. tornado.
Family members honor loved ones lost in Bollinger Co. Tornado
The Springfield Police Department cancelled an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing woman...
Endangered Silver Advisory cancelled for a missing 77-year-old woman from Springfield, Mo.
Paige Cook. Courtesy: Licking Police Department
Missouri correctional officer arrested for intending to give illegal drugs to an inmate
Glenn Burcks (top left), Susan Sullivan (top right), Destinee Koenic (bottom left), Jimmy...
Families remember Bollinger Co. tornado victims

Latest News

It’s a cold start to our Easter weekend in the Heartland, with temperatures in the low to mid...
First Alert: Easter weekend starting off warm and sunny
Volunteers have opportunities to pitch in after a tornado hit Bollinger County, and survivors...
Bollinger County volunteer, donation, survivor information
The Easter weekend continues to look dry and pleasant.
First Alert: Easter weekend looks dry, pleasant
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Hopping into a warm and dry Easter weekend