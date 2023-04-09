First Alert: Perfect Easter weather

(KFVS) - Perfect weather for Easter Sunday in the Heartland today, with dry and warm conditions and temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. There may be a few clouds in the southern counties, but they will move out quickly.

Expect dry and warm conditions for the upcoming work week, as temps will start out in the low 70s on Monday, and gradually warm up into the low 80s by next weekend.

