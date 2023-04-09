Bald Knob Cross hosts it’s 87th Sunrise Easter Day Service

ALTO PASS, Ill. (KFVS) - Easter Sunday is this weekend and hundreds gathered in Alto Pass for an early morning holiday tradition.

Bald Knob Cross held its 87th Annual Sunrise Service on Sunday, April 9. Organizers expected more than 1,200 people to attend.

Gates opened at 5 a.m. with the service began at 6:30 a.m. Prior to the event, Jena Guined, Executive Director of Bald Knob Cross, said it’s best for those attending to come as soon as they can.

“Come earlier than later, because one troubled thing that we’ve seen last year was people were a little bit late for the service because obviously, people will be a little more cautious when there’s so many cars coming up,” Guined said. “So it’s definitely going to slow down travel as you come up the mountain. So I would suggest definitely coming as soon as the gates open.”

The worship leaders for the event included Chris Parton and friends, along with a worship band. Pastor Kudzai Musumhi of Calvary Campus Church in Carbondale was the keynote speaker.

