Woodland School helping with childcare

Bollinger County, Mo. (KFVS) - Woodland School helped parents with childcare these past few days to help clean up efforts due to a deadly tornado.

The program is currently over and the principal, Kim Pinkard said school is expected to resume on Wednesday, April 12. The principal, Kim Pinkard said it’s important to know her students were safe.

“I just wanted to know my kids were safe,” Pinkard said. “The day we actually came on Wednesday when all the administrators and directors reported to work, we made contact with every family member in the district, just so we knew everybody was safe.”

Since the deadly tornado that tore through Bollinger county Wednesday, her and school staff have been busier than ever.

The high school gym served as a command center to help survivors. But the elementary school has served to help parents figure out their next moves.

Tobi Layton is a parenting and child development teacher at the high school. Layton said they are working hard to help however they can.

“We’re just in a staff meeting and going over what possible needs you know, we thought of food, we thought of shelter and I thought, childcare, cause that’s kind of my wheel house,” Layton said.

