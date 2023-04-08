Heartland Votes

Woodland School helping with childcare

Tornado recovery efforts continue in Bollinger Co. Woodland High school is the command center, as the Elementary is a place to take care of kids
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bollinger County, Mo. (KFVS) - Woodland School helped parents with childcare these past few days to help clean up efforts due to a deadly tornado.

The program is currently over and the principal, Kim Pinkard said school is expected to resume on Wednesday, April 12. The principal, Kim Pinkard said it’s important to know her students were safe.

“I just wanted to know my kids were safe,” Pinkard said. “The day we actually came on Wednesday when all the administrators and directors reported to work, we made contact with every family member in the district, just so we knew everybody was safe.”

Since the deadly tornado that tore through Bollinger county Wednesday, her and school staff have been busier than ever.

The high school gym served as a command center to help survivors. But the elementary school has served to help parents figure out their next moves.

Tobi Layton is a parenting and child development teacher at the high school. Layton said they are working hard to help however they can.

“We’re just in a staff meeting and going over what possible needs you know, we thought of food, we thought of shelter and I thought, childcare, cause that’s kind of my wheel house,” Layton said.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
5 dead, multiple injured after EF2 tornado in Bollinger Co., Mo.
On Wednesday, April 5, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of the victim...
Victim identified in traffic crash on U.S. Highway 51 April 1
Volunteers have opportunities to pitch in after a tornado hit Bollinger County, and survivors...
Bollinger County volunteer, donation, survivor information
A driver was charged after a rollover crash on Lexington Avenue Wednesday, April 5.
Driver charged with DWI after rollover crash on Lexington Ave. in Cape Girardeau
The suspect is a white male who caused damage to the vehicle while he was removing the...
Marion Police requests assistance identifying suspect in attempted catalytic converter theft

Latest News

A preview of Cruisin' Uptown Jackson on Saturday, April 8.
Cars, music, farmer’s market at Cruisin’ Uptown Jackson
Victims identified after EF2 tornado hit parts of Bollinger County
Funeral arrangements made for 4 out of 5 Bollinger Co. tornado victims
Funeral services for three of the five people who lost their lives in the tornado are scheduled...
Memorial service on Monday for 3 tornado victims
Tornado recovery efforts continue in Bollinger Co. Woodland High school is the command center,...
Woodland school staff helping watch children