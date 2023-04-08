SEMO Gymnastics team finished 3rd at Nationals

Denton, TX. (KFVS) - The SEMO Women’s Gymnastics team finished 3rd on Friday night, April 7 at the 2023 USA Gymnastics Women’s Collegiate National Championships.

Lindenwood finished first with a score of 195.325, Texas Woman’s was second at 194.900, SEMO was third with a total of 194.875 and the United States Air Force finished 4th with a total of 194.825.

The individual Finals will be held on Saturday, April 8.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.