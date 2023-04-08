Heartland Votes

First Alert: Easter weekend starting off warm and sunny

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 4/8
By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(KFVS) - It’s a cold start to our Easter weekend in the Heartland, with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. We will have clear conditions with warmer temps in the afternoon, reaching the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday will be the perfect weather for Easter egg hunting, with clear and dry conditions throughout the day. We are expecting lots of sunshine and temps will warm up from the low 50s in the morning, to the low 70s by noon.

Monday and Tuesday will also be in the lows 70s with lots of sunshine, but there may be some clouds in the sky Monday morning.

