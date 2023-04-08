Endangered Silver Advisory cancelled for a missing 77-year-old woman from Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) - The Springfield Police Department cancelled an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing woman that occurred at Kum and Go, 2650 West Sunshine, Springfield, Missouri, around 2:48 a.m. on April 8.

According to a release from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the endangered missing person was Patsy Melton, 77, from Springfield, Mo.

Melton was reported missing after calling her daughter from the Kum and Go, and not returning home.

The police dept. reported she was found safe around 9 a.m. on April 8.

