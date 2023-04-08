Carlisle County former babysitter arrested after intimate relationship with a minor

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Carlisle County, Ky. woman has been arrested after it was discovered that she was had an intimate relationship with a minor.

On April 6, the Carlisle Co. Sheriff’s Office was contacted to investigate a potential illegal sex act between a 12-year-old female and a 22-year-old female. The mother of the victim had discovered that the child had a cell phone that the mother had not provided. The cell phone came from the offender, Kaitlyn Hawthorne, 22, of Bardwell.

During the investigation, Deputy Green had discovered that an intimate relationship took place between the victim and Hawthorne in October 2022. It was also discovered that Hawthorne was the victim’s babysitter at that time. In October, the victim’s mother had found out about inappropriate comments made by Hawthorne and told her to stay away.

In January, Hawthorne was assisted by 18-year-old Shyann Danner to give the previously mentioned cell phone to the victim so that she may communicate with Hawthorne. On April 7, Deputy Green interviewed Hawthorne and Danner. Danner admitted to knowing that the 12-year-old victim’s mother didn’t want Hawthorne to communicate with the child. Danner also admitted to delivering the cell phone and was aware that the minor and Hawthorne were “dating.”

According to a release from the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office, Hawthorne stated that she was in love with the victim and the intimate relationship began while the minor was in her care while babysitting. Hawthorne was arrested and charged with Unlawful Transaction with a Minor 1st Degree - Illegal Sex Act, Victim Under 16 years of age. She was lodged at the McCracken County Regional Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional charges are possible and charges against Danner are pending.

