Woodland schools superintendent discusses coping with tornado aftermath, supporting community

Woodland High School has become a centerpiece for search, rescue, recovery and support ever since that deadly tornado came through
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Woodland High School has become a centerpiece for search, rescue, recovery and support ever since that deadly tornado came through.

The school district is led by Bollinger County native Dr. Adrian Eftink. He told us how he and his staff are coping as they work to support their community.

“We’re trying to be impactful on students and families and the community, so it has been really hard on our staff,” he explained. “We did have a meeting this [Thursday] morning where a lot of our staff were emotional, as well as I, about just trying to provide a stable environment for what’s going on here. And making some sense of some of the things.”

Overall, he said they’re making it through.

“We feel like that’s what we’re here for as teachers and administrators and leaders in the district is to try to be here for the community. And just listen. And provide the support,” he continued. “So, it’s been therapeutic the last couple days as far as, we see people coming in in crisis. And we try to help them out. And that we’re doing something. And we’re being part of the community.”

5 dead, multiple injured after EF2 tornado in Bollinger Co., Mo.

On Thursday, we saw a number of students and staff wearing their Cardinal red as they helped with clean up efforts.

Woodlawn students are headed into their Easter break Friday through Tuesday.

Currently, Eftink said the plan is to return to class on Wednesday, April 12. He said that may change, depending on the circumstances.

