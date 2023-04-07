Volunteers swarm Glenallen to help tornado survivors

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Folks in Glenallen are recovering from a tornado that hit Bollinger County. The recovery is helped thanks to volunteers.

Folks in Glenallen say they are grateful about the outpouring of support from the community and out-of-town volunteers. The long road to recovery is underway after Wednesday morning’s devastating tornado in Bollinger County.

Residents and volunteers are working hard to rebuild. Phil Stanfill, who grew up in Glenallen, said he amazed at the efforts.

“Amazed, just amazed at what people can do,” Stanfill said. “If everybody did that all over the world, we’d be better.”

People in Glenallen said they are surprised by the number of volunteers who showed up to help. Some of those volunteers said they didn’t know what they’d do when they got there, but they knew they just wanted to help. Mark Lynn from Dexter, Mo. said that people like him are doing what they can to help.

”Just look for a need and fill it,” Lynn said. ”We’ve got a couple of machines here, some chainsaws and that’s really what we’re good at,” Lynn said. “But we’ll do anything we can to help.”

Those machines have helped with the process. Volunteers used chainsaws to clear the street and front loaders to move large debris.

”There’s so many needs here that it’s hard not to find a place to help,” Lynn said.

Corey McEnany works with Americorps out of St. Louis. They started sorting volunteers early this morning.

”Went house to house found homeowners, filled out incident reports filled out evaluations found out what people needed,” McEnany said. ”Help out, clean up the yard, see what the homeowners need.”

Stanfill said it’s difficult to look at the devastation in his childhood home.

“Terrible, my mom passed away in November, she couldn’t have handled it,” Stanfill said. ”A lot of volunteers, a lot of friends came to help, family, people I don’t know, taking a day off, and coming out.”

”I’ve been told numerous times thank you and how gracious they are that we come up here and it’s really the least that we could do,” Lynn said.

Stanfill said the community is hopeful.

”We’ll rebuild, we’ll rebuild that’s all you can do,“ Stanfill said.

Stanfill said he doesn’t know how long it will take to get things to look or even feel normal, but he’s willing to do whatever it takes to help anyone in the community.

