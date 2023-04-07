Heartland Votes

Southern Ill. events to receive part of $22.5M in grant funding

Some southern Illinois events will receive part of $22.5 million in grant funding through the Tourism Attractions and Festivals Grant program. (Source: stock image/Pexels)(Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - Some southern Illinois events will receive part of $22.5 million in grant funding through the Tourism Attractions and Festivals Grant program.

A total of 89 projects across the state will receive the money.

In the Heartland, the city of Carbondale will receive $500,000 for improvements to Superblock, a sports multi-complex owned by the city.

The city of Du Quoin will receive $62,250 for the Du Quoin Holiday Lights Fair.

The Greater Metropolis Convention & Visitors Bureau will receive $106,350 for the Metropolis Superman Celebration and the Fort Massac Encampment.

The Southern Illinois Airport Authority will receive $142,500 for the Cascade of Colors event at the Southern Illinois Airport.

You can click here to see the full list of recipients.

According to a release from Governor JB Pritzker’s office, in an effort to drive tourism across the state, they increased the funding available from $15 million to $22.5 million. The additional $7.5 million came from the Illinois General Assembly legislative session in early January 2023.

The program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

“Illinois is the best place in the nation to visit, and now that people are finding that out through our marketing, our tourism economy is booming,” Governor JB Pritzker said in the release. “The Tourism Attraction and Festivals Grant program has been a vital part of that success by restoring and enhancing the great events across our state that draw visitors from around the world. When we invest in projects like these — it reverberates beyond just one event or exhibit. It benefits entire communities — from small business owners who get to attract more customers to families with young children who get to enjoy all that Illinois has to offer.”

This is the second round of funding from the Tourism Attractions and Festivals Grant program.

