SIU host an eclipse event to kick off the one year countdown to the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - More than 50 students, faculty and community members showed up to kick off the one year and one day countdown to the 2024 total solar eclipse on SIU campus.

Saturday, April 8, marks one year till complete darkness comes upon the Heartland for more than 4 minutes.

Today’s crowd was excited for what’s set to come to SIU in 2024. Richard Danley, a Junior Physics Student at SIU, said like other eclipses, there will be plenty of excitement going around.

”With really any eclipse, they’re kind of exciting moments. Just even the silence and the increase, the crescendo of insects ringing out and then lowering as the eclipse drops,” said Danley. “There are a whole lot of exciting events that go on. Seeing the bans that stretch out from the sun as the moon covers it, those are things that you can only really see during an eclipse.”

For more information on the 2024 total solar eclipse, you can find that link here.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.