The Red Cross helping those impacted by Bollinger County tornado

In Marble Hill, the Red Cross is making sure those impacted by the tornado get the help they need
By Colin Baillie
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARBLE HILL, MO. (KFVS) - The Red Cross is making sure those impacted by the Tornado get the help they need.

Just hours after the tornado hit Wednesday morning, April 5, the American Red Cross came to town and set up a shelter at the First Baptist Church in Marble Hill, Mo.

They are working with local officials and people in the community to make sure they have all of the supplies they need.

People can come to the shelter and pick up things like water, food and more. Crews with the Red Cross are asking those in the community what they need to help pick up.

But the Red Cross is also offering folks food and providing people with a place to stay. Amanda Smith, Executive director for the Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas Red Cross, said that everyone is welcome to receive assistance.

“Just because you may not need a place to stay overnight, you can still come and take some of our resources that we’ve got here for you. So like you said water, food, those types of things. Come have a hot meal the staff here is serving lunch and dinner and so we’ll have people here to serve you,” said Smith.

The Red Cross says the shelter in Marble Hill will stay open as long as there are people who need help. And as far as cleaning supplies go, if you can’t make it here, we understand the Grace Fellowship Family Worship Center in Marble Hill also has supplies you can pick up.

