Pre-game Preview: Battlehawks host Vipers, looking to extend winning streak to three games

The game is set to kick off at 12 p.m. at The Dome at America’s Center.
The game is set to kick off at 12 p.m. at The Dome at America's Center.(KMOV)
By Lucas Sellem and Joshua Robinson
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Battlehawks will host the Vegas Vipers for the second time this season, looking to extend their current winning streak to three games.

Last time they faced Vegas, the Battlehawks offense exploded, setting numerous scoring highs for the season. Going into this second match-up, St. Louis is a league leader in several offensive categories. The Battlehawks have more passing touchdowns than any other team this year and are tied for third in most touchdowns overall. St. Louis has garnered over 600 yards rushing the ball with three scores and a respectable 4.1 yards per carry.

Defensively, the Battlehawks are among the top three teams in tackles this season, including 36 tackles for a loss. They are second in fumbles forced and first in fumbles recovered. They are also tied for third most interceptions in the league.

This will be a battle of the XFL North as St. Louis currently stands in second place, with Vegas sitting in fourth. Although they sit at the bottom of the division, this team still outpaces the Battlehawks in passing yards, rushing touchdowns, total tackles, sacks, and yards per reception.

The game is set to kick off at 12 p.m. at The Dome at America’s Center. For more on the St. Louis Battlehawks, check out our 2023 guide.

