Heartland Votes

Pope Francis to miss Way of the Cross event in cold Rome

Pope Francis leaves St. Peter's Basilica after celebrating the Chrism Mass where the chrism,...
Pope Francis leaves St. Peter's Basilica after celebrating the Chrism Mass where the chrism, the oil of the catechumens and the oil of the sick are consecrated, and all the priests renew the promises made on the day of their ordination, at the Vatican, Thursday, April 6, 2023.(Andrew Medichini | AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican says Pope Francis, who was recently hospitalized for bronchitis, won’t preside over Good Friday’s late-night Way of the Cross event due to extremely cold weather in Rome.

It said that instead of presiding over the torch-lit procession at the Colosseum, Francis will watch from the hotel where he lives in the Vatican.

He will still attend the earlier Passion of the Lord celebration at St. Peter’s Basilica, the Vatican added. There, the cross will be unveiled before it goes to the Colosseum for the procession.

Francis, 86, was discharged from a Rome hospital on Saturday following treatment for bronchitis. The Vatican said at the time that he would carry out the complete Holy Week schedule, including the Way of the Cross procession and Easter Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Square.

On Thursday, he presided over Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica and later washed and dried the feet of a dozen residents of a Rome juvenile prison in a ritual symbolizing humility.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
5 dead, multiple injured after EF2 tornado in Bollinger Co., Mo.
On Wednesday, April 5, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of the victim...
Victim identified in traffic crash on U.S. Highway 51 April 1
Volunteers have opportunities to pitch in after a tornado hit Bollinger County, and survivors...
Bollinger County volunteer, donation, survivor information
A driver was charged after a rollover crash on Lexington Avenue Wednesday, April 5.
Driver charged with DWI after rollover crash on Lexington Ave. in Cape Girardeau
The suspect is a white male who caused damage to the vehicle while he was removing the...
Marion Police requests assistance identifying suspect in attempted catalytic converter theft

Latest News

FILE - In a June 20, 2014, file photo, the Rikers Island jail complex stands in New York with...
20 hurt when inmate sets fire at NYC’s Rikers Island jail
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
FILE - Actors Daisy Ridley, right and John Boyega pose for photographers upon arrival at the...
3 new ‘Star Wars’ movies coming, including Rey’s return
Volunteers have opportunities to pitch in after a tornado hit Bollinger County, and survivors...
Bollinger County volunteer, donation, survivor information
HIV and other sexually transmitted infections are on the rise in the county, according to the...
Health Dept. says HIV, other STIs on the rise in Cape Girardeau Co.