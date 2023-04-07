Pedestrian dies after being hit by 2 vehicles in Carbondale

CARBONALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A pedestrian died after being hit by two vehicles early Friday morning, April 7.

According to Carbondale police, officers responded to West Walnut Street at Poplar Street around 2:39 a.m.

They said the pedestrian had been hit by two passing vehicles.

Police say it was determined the drivers of the involved vehicles were not intoxicated at the time.

The pedestrian was immediately taken by ambulance to an area hospital. Police say the pedestrian passed away at the hospital as a result of their injuries.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-687-2677.

