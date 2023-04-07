Missouri correctional officer arrested for intending to give illegal drugs to an inmate

LICKING, Mo. (KY3) - A South Central Correctional Center correctional officer has been arrested after authorities found out she intended to bring drugs to an inmate in the prison.

According to a news release from Licking Police Chief Pat Burton, 22-year-old Paige Cook of Cabool was arrested after the Licking Police Department found she was having conversations with an inmate outside of work hours.

During the investigation, officers interviewed Cook, where she admitted to having illegal drug items in her car that she intended to bring into SCCC.

Officers search Cook’s car and found multiple rolls of paper soaked in synthetic cannabinoid, and wrapped in plastic wrap. Authorities also found a prescription pill identified as a DEA schedule IV controlled substance.

According to the news release, Cook told investigators she got the drugs from the inmate’s family and was told to take them to the inmate.

Cook was booked and released, and Chief Burton says a charge of delivery/possession of a controlled substance at the Correction Center is pending at the Texas County Prosecutor’s Office.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.