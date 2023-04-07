Marriott Fairfield and TownePlace suites coming to Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Marriott International will debut a dual-brand hotel as Fairfield and TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Sikeston, Mo. next year.

A Groundbreaking event will take place on April 11 at 11 a.m. in Sikeston. It will be held at Cotton Ridge Development, located behind Walmart.

The hotel will be managed by First Call Hospitality, a third-party hotel management company based in North Dakota. Heidi Wilcox, President and CEO of First Call Hospitality, Inc. said they are thrilled to bring two Marriott hotels to Sikeston.

“We are thrilled to be part of bringing two beautiful Marriott hotels into the Sikeston community and be a part of such a warm and welcoming city,” said Wilcox. “Once complete, we expect to welcome guests from all over and to be able to showcase Sikeston and the area.”

Fairfield Inn by Marriott is designed to provide guests with all the comforts of home, including complimentary Wi-Fi, hot breakfast for guests, and suites designed with separate living, working and sleeping areas. TownePlace Suites by Marriott is an award-winning, extended-stay hotel brand. The brand features a laid-back modern design, allowing guests to live uninterrupted with suites with fully equipped kitchens, and organized closet units.

The 102 room hotel is expected to be completed in Spring of 2024.

