Local Marble Hill business helps feeds those in need after tornado

As volunteers remove debris, local businesses are opening their doors to offer support to everyone affected by the tornado
By Colin Baillie
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - As volunteers remove debris, local businesses are opening their doors to offer support to everyone affected by the tornado on Wednesday, April 5.

Munchies restaurant in Marble Hill, Mo. has served more than 250 meals since Wednesday’s devastation struck.

Owner Chris Huffman says they will serve meals for free to help his community, until the need is gone. So far, the meals have included fresh salads and soups.

Huffman says it is just the right thing to do to help those who are suffering.

“Some people haven’t had anything. The last one i delivered right now was a big salad to a family. I said hey are you guys hungry and she said yes we haven’t eaten all day, thank you very much. It’s just, like I said that’s just what you do,” said Huffman.

He says they will deliver meals if needed, but they available for pick up.

Tomorrow evening from 6-9 Munchies is having a social event with food and music, with a percentage of the proceeds going to those affected by tornado damage.

You can learn more about Munchies and tomorrow’s event below. You can also find more on Munchies here.

