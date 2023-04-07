Hopping into a warm and dry Easter weekend

A cool, breezy day in the Heartland is going to get even cooler after the sun goes down, with mostly cloudy skies and temps dropping to the 40s. The Easter weekend is looking warmer, with partly cloudy skies across the Heartland and warming up to the mid to high 60s on Saturday. Easter Sunday looks to be a bit chilly in the morning. but by the afternoon, warming up to low 70s with plenty of sunshine. Perfect for any egg hunts you have planned.

Going into the work week will see temperatures gradually rise to the mid 70s. Conditions will also be pretty dry with only small chances of rain going into the end of the week. Should expect lots of sunshine and warm weather.

