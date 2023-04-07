Heartland Votes

Health Dept. says HIV, other STIs on the rise in Cape Girardeau Co.

HIV and other sexually transmitted infections are on the rise in the county, according to the...
HIV and other sexually transmitted infections are on the rise in the county, according to the health department.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - HIV and other sexually transmitted infections are on the rise in the county, according to the health department.

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center posted the update on its Facebook page.

They said 10 people in the community have been diagnosed with HIV since the beginning of 2023.

There was a total of three cases for the entire year of 2022.

In addition, health center leaders say cases of syphilis, gonorrhea and other STIs are also on the rise.

If you think you’ve been exposed, you can call 335-7846 to get tested.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
5 dead, multiple injured after EF2 tornado in Bollinger Co., Mo.
On Wednesday, April 5, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of the victim...
Victim identified in traffic crash on U.S. Highway 51 April 1
Volunteers have opportunities to pitch in after a tornado hit Bollinger County, and survivors...
Bollinger County volunteer, donation, survivor information
A driver was charged after a rollover crash on Lexington Avenue Wednesday, April 5.
Driver charged with DWI after rollover crash on Lexington Ave. in Cape Girardeau
The suspect is a white male who caused damage to the vehicle while he was removing the...
Marion Police requests assistance identifying suspect in attempted catalytic converter theft

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Volunteers have opportunities to pitch in after a tornado hit Bollinger County, and survivors...
Bollinger County volunteer, donation, survivor information
A preview of Cruisin' Uptown Jackson on Saturday, April 8.
Cars, music, farmer’s market at Cruisin’ Uptown Jackson
A preview of Cruisin' Uptown Jackson on Saturday, April 8.
Cruisin' Uptown Jackson preview