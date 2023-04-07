Health Dept. says HIV, other STIs on the rise in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - HIV and other sexually transmitted infections are on the rise in the county, according to the health department.

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center posted the update on its Facebook page.

They said 10 people in the community have been diagnosed with HIV since the beginning of 2023.

There was a total of three cases for the entire year of 2022.

In addition, health center leaders say cases of syphilis, gonorrhea and other STIs are also on the rise.

If you think you’ve been exposed, you can call 335-7846 to get tested.

