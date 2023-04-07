Gov. Beshear provides Team Kentucky Update 4/7

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - On April 7, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky Update. Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic development; new bills signed into law; the Affordable Connectivity Program; recent inclement weather; rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky; public health; and Easter at the Capitol. He also named the Transylvania University women’s basketball team, which won the 2023 Division III National Championship, as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars.

Economic Development

The Governor highlighted three site and building development projects as the first to move through the approval stage in the initial round of the Kentucky Product Development Initiative. Last week, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority approved the three projects for over $2.7M in state funding.

The Northeast Kentucky Regional Industrial Authority and Greenup County Fiscal Court submitted a regional project in partnership with Boyd, Carter, Elliott and Lawrence counties for the site acquisition of over 240 acres in the EastPark Industrial Park. The project will see $1.5M in land acquisition, including $750,000 in state support.

In partnership with the London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority, the Laurel County Fiscal Court will build a 105,000-square-foot spec building to attract new business to the London community. KEDFA approved the $3.8M project for just over $1.5M in state funds through the KPDI program.

A project in Madison County will consist of nearly 47 acres owned by the Richmond Industrial Development Corporation. The project will develop and implement a land grading plan to better prepare the topography for industrial site development. The site will see $1M in upgrades with state support of $500,000 toward the project.

The Governor also highlighted several economic development announcements:

Gov. Beshear announced yet another major investment in the state’s rapidly growing electric vehicle sector as Microvast Advanced Membrane will locate a new facility in Hopkinsville with a $504M investment creating 562 full-time jobs.

The Governor highlighted continued momentum of the state’s manufacturing industry as Toyota Boshoku America will invest more than $225M to construct a new facility in Hopkinsville and create 157 quality jobs for Kentuckians.

Gov. Beshear announced continued job creation within Kentucky’s manufacturing and clean energy sectors as EnerVenue, which builds metal-hydrogen batteries for stationary energy storage applications for utility-scale, commercial and residential use, will establish a new manufacturing facility in Shelby County, creating 450 full-time jobs with a $264M Phase 1 investment with potential for further investment.

The Governor announced new growth within Kentucky’s bourbon and spirits industry as Campari Group plans to add a second distillery at its Wild Turkey campus in Lawrenceburg. The company will invest $161M and create 31 additional jobs in Anderson County.

Gov. Beshear highlighted further economic growth in the state’s distribution and logistics industry as LandCal Logistics, a third-party logistics company providing end-to-end supply chain services, expands its Georgetown facility with a $600,000 investment creating 10 new full-time positions.

Governor Signs Bills into Law

The Governor joined lawmakers and advocates to sign five pieces of legislation recently passed by the General Assembly.

House Bill 29, sponsored by Rep. Derek Lewis of London, removes the residency requirement for interment in Kentucky veteran cemeteries. This allows Kentucky to meet the United States Department of Veterans Affairs deadline of January 1, 2025, by which states are required to remove residency as a requirement for veterans to be buried in state cemeteries. This legislation allows Kentucky to better honor and remember the lives and sacrifices of U.S. veterans.

Senate Bill 40, sponsored by Sen. Phillip Wheeler of Pikeville, designates the fourth Thursday in March each year as Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day. The Tuskegee Airmen were a group of African American military pilots and airmen who fought in World War II.

Senate Bill 40 also requires genetic testing for genetic markers for cardiac arrhythmogenic syndromes during the post-mortem examination for cases of a deceased person under 40 years of age when a cause of death is not determined. This testing can help with future categorization and prevention efforts when it comes to heart disease.

House Bill 9, sponsored by Rep. Heath, helps provide economic relief to local communities of the commonwealth. The bill provides $2M to the Cabinet for Economic Development to create a state matching grant program for communities that receive federal grants requiring a state match. The new Government Resources Accelerating Needed Transformation Program will encourage local communities to pursue federal matching grants.

House Bill 21, sponsored by Rep. Randy Bridges of Paducah, allows a person without a fixed, permanent address to apply for a state-issued identification credential or renew an operator’s license using forms from a homeless shelter, health care facility or social service agency currently serving the applicant.

This legislation will remove a major obstacle that currently prevents persons engaged with the healthcare or social services systems from obtaining official identification or a driver’s license.

House Bill 125, sponsored by Rep. Rebecca Raymer of Morgantown, requires the Department for Aging and Independent Living to publish and distribute materials to local health departments regarding dementia awareness in order to promote risk reduction and emphasize the importance of early diagnosis.

Affordable Connectivity Program

Gov. Beshear announced that Kentucky has been recognized as one of the top five states and territories in the United States for getting eligible households signed up for the Affordable Connectivity Program. Nearly 40% of eligible Kentuckians have signed up.

The ACP helps ensure households can afford high-speed internet for work, school, health care and more. The benefit provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.

A household is eligible for the Program if the household income is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, or if a member of the household meets at least one of the criteria below:

Received a federal Pell Grant during the current award year;

Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income internet program;

Participates in Free and Reduced-Price School Lunch Program or School Breakfast Program, SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Housing Assistance, Supplemental Security Income, WIC, Veterans Pension, Survivor Benefits or Lifeline.

Recent Inclement Weather and Eastern Kentucky Flood Update

This week, Kentucky experienced more severe weather, with dangerous winds and a confirmed EF-1 tornado in Louisville. One apartment complex in Louisville saw a structural collapse, resulting in one injury and displacing 50 people. One individual from Louisville died during the storm.

Gov. Beshear is traveling to Hopkinsville, a community hit hard by the storm over the last weekend. During his visit, the Governor will survey damage and meet with community members.

The Governor also provided an update on Eastern Kentucky’s rebuilding efforts. Currently, 160 families are housed in travel trailers, and Kentucky State Parks are now housing 16 people, down from the 360 people sheltered on September 1, 2022.

As of March 27, over $22M has been approved for the buy-out program. Those awards account for 126 properties from Perry County, the City of Jackson, Breathitt County, Letcher County and Knott County applicants. Homeowners wishing to learn more about the program are encouraged to contact their local judge executive or emergency management office for more information.

Public Health

Gov. Beshear said that COVID-19 activity remains stable, and all Kentucky counties have low COVID-19 community levels.

Last week, the CDC released data on Monkeypox vaccination rates by state. The information will be updated monthly on their website. Kentucky’s estimated population at risk is 19,344. Kentucky is below the national average for Monkeypox vaccination, with 21% of Kentuckians having received one dose and 12% having received two doses.

Easter at the Capitol

The Governor invited Kentuckians to celebrate Easter at the Capitol on Sunday, April 9, from 2 to 5 p.m. EDT on the South Lawn of the Capitol – the outdoor space between the Capitol and the Capitol Annex. The event will include family activities such as an Easter egg hunt, games, crafts, food trucks and a visit with the Easter Bunny.

Team Kentucky All-Stars

Gov. Beshear named Transylvania women’s basketball as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars. The team made history last weekend, securing the national title in the NCAA Division III national championship game in Dallas, Texas. The win over Christopher Newport University capped off the team’s undefeated season and secured the first national title in Transylvania’s history as a school.

“It gives me a lot of pride to name the Transylvania women’s basketball team as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars,” said Gov. Beshear. “Congratulations to the Pioneers, their coaches and all of the fans out there supporting them through this amazing season. You all made Kentucky very proud!”

