Funeral arrangements made for 4 out of 5 Bollinger Co. tornado victims

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Five people died and multiple were injured after an early morning tornado in Bollinger County on Wednesday, April 5.

Bollinger County Coroner Calvin Troxell released the names of the victims killed in the storm: 37-year-old Jimmy Skaggs, 57-year-old Susan Sullivan, 16-year-old Destinee Koenig, 62-year-old Glenn Burcks and 18-year-old Michael McCoy.

Funeral arrangements for four out of the five victims have been announced.

Services for Koenig, Sullivan and Skaggs are scheduled for Monday, April 10 at Hutchings-Pendergrass Funeral Chapel in Marble Hill, Mo.

Services for Glenn Burcks will be handled by McMikle Funeral Home in Charleston, Mo. A date hasn’t been set yet.

According to the National Weather Service, preliminary information from the survey team showed EF2 tornado damage in the Glenallen area of Bollinger County with a path length of 22.3 miles.

They said estimated peak winds at this time were 130 mph and the maximum width was 150 yards.

