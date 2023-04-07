First Alert: Easter weekend looks dry, pleasant

(KFVS) - Dry, cool and breezy weather will continue today.

Brian Alworth says clouds should be a bit thinner today allowing for a bit more sunshine, especially northwest, and the light rain that brushed southeastern counties Thursday has pushed a bit off to the southeast so we should stay dry.

In fact, the entire seven-day forecast is looking dry with only slight rain chances later next week.

The Easter weekend continues to look dry and pleasant.

Easter morning will be chilly but dry and not too windy and highs on Easter afternoon look to be near 70 degrees.

We’ll get a bit warmer next week as an upper ridge builds over the area. By late next week, a weak upper system may bring clouds and maybe some light rain, but that’s a long way off at this point.

