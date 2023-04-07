Heartland Votes

First Alert: Easter weekend looks dry, pleasant

The Easter weekend continues to look dry and pleasant.
The Easter weekend continues to look dry and pleasant.(Lynne Mulch)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Dry, cool and breezy weather will continue today.

Brian Alworth says clouds should be a bit thinner today allowing for a bit more sunshine, especially northwest, and the light rain that brushed southeastern counties Thursday has pushed a bit off to the southeast so we should stay dry.

In fact, the entire seven-day forecast is looking dry with only slight rain chances later next week.

The Easter weekend continues to look dry and pleasant.

Easter morning will be chilly but dry and not too windy and highs on Easter afternoon look to be near 70 degrees.

We’ll get a bit warmer next week as an upper ridge builds over the area. By late next week, a weak upper system may bring clouds and maybe some light rain, but that’s a long way off at this point.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
Victims identified after EF2 tornado hit parts of Bollinger County
On Wednesday, April 5, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of the victim...
Victim identified in traffic crash on U.S. Highway 51 April 1
Volunteers have opportunities to pitch in after a tornado hit Bollinger County, and survivors...
Bollinger County volunteer, donation, survivor information
A driver was charged after a rollover crash on Lexington Avenue Wednesday, April 5.
Driver charged with DWI after rollover crash on Lexington Ave. in Cape Girardeau
Workers at Bald Knob are preparing for its 87th Easter Sunrise service.
First Alert: Cooler, calmer ahead of warmer Easter weekend

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Forecast
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Warming up to the weekend
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Thursay Morning Outlook
Volunteers have opportunities to pitch in after a tornado hit Bollinger County, and survivors...
Bollinger County volunteer, donation, survivor information