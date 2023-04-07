Families remember Bollinger Co. tornado victims

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - We’re learning more about the five people who lost their lives in an EF2 tornado early Wednesday morning.

Tara Shipley spoke with us as a family representative. Her sister lost her only child, her mom, her step-dad and her cousin.

Shipley said the family lost 16-year-old Destiny Koenig, 37-year-old Jimmy Skaggs, 62-year-old Glenn Burcks and 57-year-old Susan Sullivan. All of them were inside the home the morning of the tornado.

According to Shipley, the property in Glenallen is where she, her children and most of the family grew up. Now, the family is planning to lay their loved ones to rest.

“It’s going to be a long process and I think we’re gonna be in the grieving process for a long time, because not only do we have to process that, we have to process the loss of this too,” she said.

We also talked with Stormiee Mayberry who lost her son, 18-year-old Micheal McCoy.

She said she’s struggling to process the loss of her son, and his siblings already miss their big brother.

