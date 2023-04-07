Heartland Votes

Cars, music, farmer’s market at Cruisin’ Uptown Jackson

A preview of Cruisin' Uptown Jackson on Saturday, April 8.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Cruisin’ Uptown Jackson will feature cars, live music and a farmer’s market.

The action will all take place Saturday, April 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on High Street, Court Street, Barton Street and Main Street.

Organizers say Southern Draw will provide live music.

They say the Farmer’s Market will return every second Saturday through September 9 at the same time and place.

