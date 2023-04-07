Heartland Votes

Caldwell County Middle School educator awarded as Paducah’s Outstanding Educator

Melinda Smith, a seventh-grade science teacher at Caldwell County Middle School and 2022-2023...
Melinda Smith, a seventh-grade science teacher at Caldwell County Middle School and 2022-2023 CLC Outstanding Educator (second from left) after the March 30 REASP event at WKCTC with Cynthia Alston, retired educator from Paducah Public Schools; Dr. Casey Allen, Ballard County Superintendent (left) and Dr. Anton Reece, WKCTC president.(West Kentucky Community & Technical College)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Heartland seventh-grade science teacher has been recognized for her work.

Melinda Smith, a teacher at Caldwell County Middle School, was named the 2022-2023 Challenger Learning Center at Paducah’s Outstanding Educator.

The award was presented at the college’s Sixth Annual Regional Educators Awards and Scholarship Program on March 30 during the presentation of the President’s Awards at West Kentucky Community and Technical College (WKCTC).

“I see many teachers and faces who have supported the Challenger Center over the years,” she said. “Ms. Smith brings her students (to the Challenger Learning Center), and they are prepared and excited. One reason we chose Ms. Smith is that she is a ‘learner’ also.”

The college honored more than 125 educators, administrators and staff, including pre-kindergarten through 12th grades.

Among the recipients of the President’s Awards were:

  • Cynthia Alston, retired educator from Paducah Public Schools
  • Jay Simmons, retired Carlisle County Schools Superintendent and current WKCTC Board of Directors chair
  • Dr. Casey Allen, Ballard County Superintendent

