Heartland Votes

Bald Knob Cross gearing up to host it’s 87th Sunrise Easter Day Service

Easter Sunday is this weekend and hundreds will gather in Alto Pass for an early morning holiday tradition
By Colin Baillie
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALTO PASS, Ill. (KFVS) - Easter Sunday is this weekend and hundreds will gather in Alto Pass for an early morning holiday tradition.

Bald Knob Cross will hold its 87th Annual Sunrise Service on Sunday, April 9. Organizers expect more than 1,200 people to attend. If you plan to attend, you should bring a blanket, a lawn chair and arrive early.

Gates open at 5 a.m. with the service beginning at 6:30 a.m. Jena Guined, Executive Director of Bald Knob Cross, said it’s best for those attending to come as soon as they can.

“Come earlier than later, because one troubled thing that we’ve seen last year was people were a little bit late for the service because obviously, people will be a little more cautious when there’s so many cars coming up,” Guined said. “So it’s definitely going to slow down travel as you come up the mountain. So I would suggest definitely coming as soon as the gates open.”

According to organizers, the gates will open at 5 a.m. Handicap parking and on-site golf cart shuttles will be available.

The worship leaders for the event include Chris Parton and friends, along with a worship band. Pastor Kudzai Musumhi of Calvary Campus Church in Carbondale will be the keynote speaker.

