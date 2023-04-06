Woodland School Dist. closed until early next week

MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - The Woodland School District is closed through early next week.

According to a post on the school district’s Facebook page, they will not have classes on Thursday, April 6.

They say they hope to be back in session on Wednesday, April 12.

The facilities were used as a command center after a possible EF2 tornado devastated the area early on Wednesday morning, April 5.

