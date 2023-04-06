Warming up to the weekend

After a cloudy and cool Thursday, the weekend will be seeing a gradual warm up. Colder temperatures in the morning with mid 30s to low 40s, getting to mid to high 60s by Saturday. Lots of moving clouds will give plenty of chances for some sunshine throughout the weekend as well. Easter Sunday is looking beautiful with mostly sunny skies and low 70s, but the morning will be a little chilly in the mid 40s.

Going into the workweek looks dry and warmer, getting up to the mid 70s by Wednesday. Should have plenty of more chances for sunshine as there will be mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies.

