Heartland Votes

SEMO Tennis team sets program record with 12th straight win

The SEMO Women’s Tennis team set a record with it’s 12th-straight win over Arkansas State 6-1...
The SEMO Women’s Tennis team set a record with it’s 12th-straight win over Arkansas State 6-1 Wednesday.((Source: Southeast Missouri State University))
By Todd Richards
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. - (KFVS) - The SEMO Women’s Tennis team set a record with it’s 12th-straight win over Arkansas State 6-1 Wednesday.

The Redhawks surpassed their previous record 11-match winning streak during the 2021 campaign.

Southeast has two matches remaining during the regular season and returns to Ohio Valley Conference action at Southern Indiana Friday.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
At least 5 dead, multiple injured after EF2 tornado hit parts of Bollinger County
The cold front behind the line of storms is dropping temperatures across the Heartland....
First Alert: Rain possible tonight, cooler temps on the way
Power outages are being reported as strong to severe storms move through the Heartland on...
Power outages reported in the Heartland
Check the unofficial results throughout the night here.
Heartland Votes: General municipal election unofficial results
A woman was seriously injured after a driver allegedly intentionally hit her.
Woman allegedly intentionally hit by vehicle, seriously injured

Latest News

Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 4/5
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 4/5
Heartland Sports at 9 p.m. 4/5
Heartland Sports at 9 p.m. 4/5
Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 4/5/23
Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 4/5/23
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 4/4
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 4/4