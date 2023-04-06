SEMO Tennis team sets program record with 12th straight win

PADUCAH, Ky. - (KFVS) - The SEMO Women’s Tennis team set a record with it’s 12th-straight win over Arkansas State 6-1 Wednesday.

The Redhawks surpassed their previous record 11-match winning streak during the 2021 campaign.

Southeast has two matches remaining during the regular season and returns to Ohio Valley Conference action at Southern Indiana Friday.

