Marion Police requests assistance identifying suspect in attempted catalytic converter theft

The suspect is a white male who caused damage to the vehicle while he was removing the...
The suspect is a white male who caused damage to the vehicle while he was removing the converter. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.(Marion Police Department)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion Police department is requesting assistance in identifying a suspect of an attempted catalytic converter theft.

On April 6, around 8:10 a.m., there was an attempted theft of a vehicle’s catalytic converted. The suspect was caught by the owner of the vehicle and fled from the scene.

The suspect is a white male who caused damage to the vehicle while he was removing the converter. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.

