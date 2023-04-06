Marion Police requests assistance identifying suspect in attempted catalytic converter theft

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion Police department is requesting assistance in identifying a suspect of an attempted catalytic converter theft.

On April 6, around 8:10 a.m., there was an attempted theft of a vehicle’s catalytic converted. The suspect was caught by the owner of the vehicle and fled from the scene.

The suspect is a white male who caused damage to the vehicle while he was removing the converter. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.

