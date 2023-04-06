Heartland Votes

Ice climber dies after pushing other climber out of harm’s way

A sheriff says an ice climber died after pushing a fellow climber out of the way of falling ice.
A sheriff says an ice climber died after pushing a fellow climber out of the way of falling ice.(DUCHESNE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (CNN) - A woman in Utah died after she pushed a climber out of harm’s way while they were ice climbing.

The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office said an ice column fell Sunday while a group of three people was attempting to climb Raven Falls near Indian Canyon.

A sheriff says an ice climber died after pushing a fellow climber out of the way of falling ice.
A sheriff says an ice climber died after pushing a fellow climber out of the way of falling ice.(DUCHESNE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE via CNN Newsource)

A 41-year-old woman shoved the youngest in the party, a 21-year-old woman, away from the falling ice.

The sheriff’s office said she was then trapped underneath two huge blocks of ice and died.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old was able to climb down the mountain and call for help.

The other member of their group, a 34-year-old man, fell about 40 feet when the ice came down.

A helicopter was able to pull him from the mountain.

He suffered serious injuries. His current condition is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
Victims identified after EF2 tornado hit parts of Bollinger County
The cold front behind the line of storms is dropping temperatures across the Heartland....
First Alert: Rain possible tonight, cooler temps on the way
Power outages are being reported as strong to severe storms move through the Heartland on...
Power outages reported in the Heartland
A woman was seriously injured after a driver allegedly intentionally hit her.
Woman allegedly intentionally hit by vehicle, seriously injured
Volunteers have opportunities to pitch in after a tornado hit Bollinger County, and survivors...
Bollinger County volunteer, donation, survivor information

Latest News

Opossum sitting on pillow
Woman living in Birmingham apartment finds opossum sitting on pillow
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Demonstrators stand outside of the Tennessee State Capitol in support of three Democratic state...
Protesters chant in support of 'Tennessee three'
Text STORM to 51555, scan the QR code or visit helpsalvationarmy.org to help your neighbors...
Heartland Cares Tornado Relief
FILE - From left, Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson, state Rep. Justin Jones and state Rep....
GOP lawmakers consider expelling Democrats over gun protest