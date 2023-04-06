How to get around Kansas City for the NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the NFL Draft approaches, details continue to unfold surrounding the big weekend in Kansas City, Missouri.

The draft will take place in front of Union Station, and the downtown area may be difficult to navigate.

Below is guidance from the City of Kansas City on the best options to get around Kansas City during Draft weekend.

PARK AND WALK

There will be multiple parking lot options along the existing route of the KC Streetcar and RideKC bus routes, offering connections to the site of the 2023 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light site.

Parking will be available throughout the Downtown area in the Crossroads Arts District, Central Business District, Crown Center, River Market, Westport and Country Club Plaza. For a full view of parking garages in proximity to the NFL Draft site, visit the interactive map below.

Parking Along the Streetcar Route

Parking along the KC Streetcar line is also allowed but vehicles must park within the painted white lines along the route. This means that every portion of the vehicle, including the side mirrors, must be inside the painted white lines. This is to ensure that the streetcar has clearance to run along the tracks without any interference. Since a streetcar cannot swerve, it cannot move out of the way of parked vehicles. Vehicles should also never park on the streetcar tracks. Find out more at kcstreetcar.org.

KC STREETCAR AND RIDEKC BUS

In an effort to ease traffic congestion, locals and out-of-town visitors are encouraged to use the following convenient ways to access Downtown. The Kansas City Police Department reminds fans to lock vehicles and stow valuables when cars are unattended.

KC Streetcar

The KC Streetcar will be in service leading up to and during the 2023 NFL Draft, operating with extended hours during Draft dates:

Thursday, April 27: 6 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Friday, April 28: 6 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Saturday, April 29: 7 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Starting on Wednesday, April 26, and continuing throughout the Draft, the Union Station streetcar stop will be closed to passengers. All other streetcar stops will be open and operating at normal levels. The KC Streetcar can be taken to the Crossroads stop at 19th & Main for the closest entry access point to the NFL Draft Experience presented by Panini Trading Cards and Draft Theater.

Board the Streetcar at major areas such as River Market, Downtown KC, and the Kauffman Center. After exiting the Streetcar at the Crossroads stop, it’s just a 15-minute walk to the 2023 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light site.

Passengers, pedestrians and automobile traffic will not be able to access Main Street south of 20th Street during this time. Pedestrians should use Grand Blvd. for access to the NFL Draft site.

The KC Streetcar is FREE to ride for the entire 2.2 miles through Downtown Kansas City. Find more information at kcstreetcar.org and sign up for service alerts by texting “streetcar” to 816-685-8541.

RideKC Bus

RideKC bus service is fare-free at all times. MAX is Kansas City’s bus rapid transit line that will run through the Downtown area to the 2023 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light site. The route will operate along Penn Valley Drive. After exiting the bus at the 29th St. stop, it’s just a 5-minute walk to Main Entry 1 to access the 2023 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light.

For more information about RideKC MAX service visit the official site here.

PARK AND RIDE

Free park-and-ride service will be available from the West Bottoms Garage, just north of Hy-Vee Arena, from Thursday, April 27 to Saturday April 29. Shuttle service from the garage to Summit St. will be available for drop-off and pickup. Prebooking is required to ride the shuttle. For more information and to reserve tickets, return to this page soon. It is approximately a 10-minute walk from the drop-off location at Summit St. to Entry 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft site. This will be the only park-and-ride option.

RIDESHARE

Rideshare Drop-Offs

When you’re ready to head to the Draft, a ride is just a few taps away. Simply enter “National WWI Museum and Memorial” as your destination and your driver will take you to the designated rideshare drop-off zone (curbside on East 27th Terr.) From there, follow signs to access Main Entry 1. The entrance is about a 10-minute walk.

Rideshare Pickups

Due to security policies and road closures, pickups are not permitted on the roadways in and immediately around the Draft site. When you’re ready to leave, exit via either Entry 1 or Entry 3, then request a ride from one of the designated rideshare pickup zones:

From Entry 1: 27th Terrace at McGee Trafficway

From Entry 3: McGee St. near Pershing OR Grand Blvd. near SEA LIFE Kansas City

VISIT KC VISITOR CENTER

A short walk from many Downtown KC hotels, the new Visit KC Visitor Center at 1241 Main St. offers resources for making the most of your time in the Heart of America from a team of Kansas City experts. The Visitor Center can also be reached easily via the KC Streetcar, just steps away from the Metro Center stop.

Visit during the 2023 NFL Draft:

Tuesday, April 25 to Saturday, April 2910 a.m. to 4 p.m.

LANE REDUCTIONS AND ROAD CLOSURES

Road Closures from April 2 to May 7

Westbound Pershing Rd. will be closed between Broadway St. and Main St.Access to Union Station Kansas City and Union Station’s West Yard Garage remain open via Broadway Blvd. to Pershing Rd.

Road Closures from April 10 to May 7

Main St. between 20th St. and Grand Blvd.

Pershing Rd. (both directions) between Broadway Blvd. and Grand Blvd.

Kessler Rd. between Pershing Rd. and Wyandotte St.

Memorial Dr.

OK St.

Lane Restrictions from April 10 to April 25 and April 30 to May 7

One-way public access from Broadway Blvd. to Pershing eastbound and Kessler southbound to Wyandotte St. One-way public access from Main St. northbound to Pershing eastbound

Street parking will be restricted near the 2023 NFL Draft site from 19th St. to 31st St. from West Pennway/Broadway St. to McGee St. All closures will be in effect from April 26 to 29.

ACCESSIBILITY RESOURCES

If you are in need of assistance entering the 2023 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light site, please enter through Entry 3 on East Pershing Rd. outside of the Westin Kansas City at Crown Center. For questions, reach out to a representative at the NFL Draft Mobility Assistance Program.

The Mobility Hotline is available by phone (888-745-1455) or by email at nfldraftmobility@gmail.com. Please note, the phone hotline is currently set up to accept voicemail only and will be checked periodically. The hotline will be live from April 17 to April 29.

Transportation information and other details will continue to evolve as we get closer to the 2023 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light. Please return to this page and be sure to check with local providers for the most updated schedules and transportation availability as the NFL Draft approaches, April 27 to April 29.

