Heartland Votes

Heartland Cares Tornado Relief

By Heartland News
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - A devastating EF2 tornado has changed the lives of many in Bollinger County. Many have lost their homes, businesses and loved ones.

There is a way you can help your neighbors.

You can help by texing STORM to 51555 to help with recovery efforts from the April 5 tornado or by visiting www.helpsalvationarmy.org. Look for “Bollinger County Tornadoes” on the donation page. You can also scan the QR code below.

When you designate Bollinger County Tornado, 100 percent of your donation goes toward Salvation Army relief efforts in the county.

Text STORM to 51555, scan the QR code or visit helpsalvationarmy.org to help your neighbors...
Text STORM to 51555, scan the QR code or visit helpsalvationarmy.org to help your neighbors impacted by the April 5 tornado.(Source: KFVS)

There are other ways to help through local churches, volunteering and more, just click here for the details.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
Victims identified after EF2 tornado hit parts of Bollinger County
The cold front behind the line of storms is dropping temperatures across the Heartland....
First Alert: Rain possible tonight, cooler temps on the way
Power outages are being reported as strong to severe storms move through the Heartland on...
Power outages reported in the Heartland
A woman was seriously injured after a driver allegedly intentionally hit her.
Woman allegedly intentionally hit by vehicle, seriously injured
Volunteers have opportunities to pitch in after a tornado hit Bollinger County, and survivors...
Bollinger County volunteer, donation, survivor information

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
Victims identified after EF2 tornado hit parts of Bollinger County
Power outages are being reported as strong to severe storms move through the Heartland on...
Power outages reported in the Heartland
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced he is formally entering the race for...
Mo. Secretary of State announces candidacy for Governor