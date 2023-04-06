Heartland Cares Tornado Relief

(KFVS) - A devastating EF2 tornado has changed the lives of many in Bollinger County. Many have lost their homes, businesses and loved ones.

There is a way you can help your neighbors.

You can help by texing STORM to 51555 to help with recovery efforts from the April 5 tornado or by visiting www.helpsalvationarmy.org. Look for “Bollinger County Tornadoes” on the donation page. You can also scan the QR code below.

When you designate Bollinger County Tornado, 100 percent of your donation goes toward Salvation Army relief efforts in the county.

Text STORM to 51555, scan the QR code or visit helpsalvationarmy.org to help your neighbors impacted by the April 5 tornado. (Source: KFVS)

There are other ways to help through local churches, volunteering and more, just click here for the details.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.