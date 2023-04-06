Heartland Votes

First Alert Thursay Morning Outlook

Quieter but much cooler....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A quieter but cooler pattern to finish out the work week;  the Easter weekend still looks very nice.  In the near-term,  a frontal boundary is stalled just southeast of our region.  This will keep a chance of very light precip over far southeastern counties this morning……along with extensive cloud cover.  Northwest counties will be dry with a bit more sun, but with a cool northeast wind.  Highs may only be in the 50s today especially where it stays more cloudy.  We’ll gradually warm up with more sun by the weekend…in fact Easter Sunday looks very nice with a cool dry morning and a mostly sunny and mild afternoon.

Dry and mostly tranquil weather looks to continue into next week as well,  as high pressure aloft builds over the region.  No severe wx (or even significant rain) is foreseen at this point.  There may be enough moisture coming in from the south later next week for some rain chances,  but even that looks iffy at this point.  Otherwise it may be a rare mild and dry week for us.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
At least 5 dead, multiple injured after EF2 tornado hit parts of Bollinger County
The cold front behind the line of storms is dropping temperatures across the Heartland....
First Alert: Rain possible tonight, cooler temps on the way
Power outages are being reported as strong to severe storms move through the Heartland on...
Power outages reported in the Heartland
A woman was seriously injured after a driver allegedly intentionally hit her.
Woman allegedly intentionally hit by vehicle, seriously injured
Volunteers have opportunities to pitch in after a tornado hit Bollinger County, and survivors...
Bollinger County volunteer, victim information

Latest News

Workers at Bald Knob are preparing for its 87th Easter Sunrise service.
First Alert: Cooler, calmer ahead of warmer Easter weekend
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Cooler temperatures and drier days ahead
First Alert weather at 10 p.m. 4/5
First Alert weather at 10 p.m. 4/5
Volunteers have opportunities to pitch in after a tornado hit Bollinger County, and survivors...
Bollinger County volunteer, victim information