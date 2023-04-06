First Alert Thursay Morning Outlook

A quieter but cooler pattern to finish out the work week; the Easter weekend still looks very nice. In the near-term, a frontal boundary is stalled just southeast of our region. This will keep a chance of very light precip over far southeastern counties this morning……along with extensive cloud cover. Northwest counties will be dry with a bit more sun, but with a cool northeast wind. Highs may only be in the 50s today especially where it stays more cloudy. We’ll gradually warm up with more sun by the weekend…in fact Easter Sunday looks very nice with a cool dry morning and a mostly sunny and mild afternoon.

Dry and mostly tranquil weather looks to continue into next week as well, as high pressure aloft builds over the region. No severe wx (or even significant rain) is foreseen at this point. There may be enough moisture coming in from the south later next week for some rain chances, but even that looks iffy at this point. Otherwise it may be a rare mild and dry week for us.

