Heartland Votes

First Alert: Cooler, calmer ahead of warmer Easter weekend

Workers at Bald Knob are preparing for its 87th Easter Sunrise service.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:39 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Today will be cooler and calmer ahead of a warmer Easter weekend.

This morning there is a chance for very light rain in our southern counties as the front stalls to our southeast.

Our northeast counties will see a bit more sunshine today, but there will be a cool northeast wind.

Afternoon highs will only reach the 50s, especially where it stays more cloudy.

We’ll gradually warm up with more sunshine by the weekend.

Highs in the mid 60s return Friday into Saturday.

Easter Sunday is looking very nice with a cool dry morning and a mostly sunny and mild afternoon.

Afternoon highs will be in the low 70s.

Dry and mostly tranquil conditions look to continue into next week, with sunshine and highs in the 70s.

No severe weather is expected.

