Heartland Votes

Cooler temperatures and drier days ahead

Your First Alert forecast at 6 p.m. on 4/5.
By Madeline Parker
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wednesday’s storms are moving out of the area, taking the severe threat with them. Some rain could stick around in parts of Kentucky and Tennessee, but nothing severe. The cold front behind the line of storms is dropping temperatures across the Heartland. Expecting partly cloudy skies and temperature highs in the 60′s for rest of the week, which is a big change from Monday’s 80 degree temps.

Easter weekend is looking nice with mostly sunny skies. Saturday will begin to warm up with mid 60s temps. Sunday is also looking at warmer temps with 70-75 degrees expected.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
At least 5 dead, multiple injured after possible EF2 tornado hit parts of Bollinger County
The cold front behind the line of storms is dropping temperatures across the Heartland....
First Alert: Rain possible tonight, cooler temps on the way
Power outages are being reported as strong to severe storms move through the Heartland on...
Power outages reported in the Heartland
Check the unofficial results throughout the night here.
Heartland Votes: General municipal election unofficial results
Roger Haselbusch, 47, was charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of...
Man charged in connection with armed standoff in Scott City

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook
The New Madrid Emergency Management Agency said there was minimal damage to the rest of the city.
Severe wind blows roof off Community Center in Parma
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 4/5/23
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 4/5/23
First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 4/5
First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 4/5