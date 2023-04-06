Cooler temperatures and drier days ahead

Wednesday’s storms are moving out of the area, taking the severe threat with them. Some rain could stick around in parts of Kentucky and Tennessee, but nothing severe. The cold front behind the line of storms is dropping temperatures across the Heartland. Expecting partly cloudy skies and temperature highs in the 60′s for rest of the week, which is a big change from Monday’s 80 degree temps.

Easter weekend is looking nice with mostly sunny skies. Saturday will begin to warm up with mid 60s temps. Sunday is also looking at warmer temps with 70-75 degrees expected.

