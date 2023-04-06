Heartland Votes

$50,000 reward offered in search of woman missing under ‘suspicious’ circumstances

Minnesota authorities said Madeline Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since Friday, March 31.
Minnesota authorities said Madeline Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since Friday, March 31.
By KTTC staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC/Gray News) – Police in Minnesota are asking for the public’s help to find a mother who has been missing since Friday.

According to officials, 26-year-old Madeline Kingsbury did not report to work that day. She was reportedly last seen in her Winona home after dropping her children off at day care.

KTTC reports the father of her children said he left the house around 10 a.m. He said Kingsbury was not there when he returned.

Authorities said there was no evidence she left the home on foot or in a vehicle. They are now calling her disappearance suspicious and involuntary.

They also said they do not have any suspects and that there is no threat to the public.

Winona police are asking neighbors to look around their properties and review any surveillance camera video they have to help in the search.

Officials said a $50,000 reward is being offered for information on Kingsbury’s whereabouts. Efforts to find her have involved water and air searches.

Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
The cold front behind the line of storms is dropping temperatures across the Heartland....
Power outages are being reported as strong to severe storms move through the Heartland on...
Check the unofficial results throughout the night here.
Roger Haselbusch, 47, was charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of...
An investigation is underway after three KCKPD officers and three suspects were shot Wednesday...
An Ohio woman’s sense of taste and smell has returned two years after first suffering COVID...
Several agencies responded to a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.
Cash App co-founder Bob Lee's apparent fatal stabbing has raised safety questions in San...
Power outages are being reported as strong to severe storms move through the Heartland on...
