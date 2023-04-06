2023 Cape Girardeau Travel Baseball League

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Registration for the 2023 Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department’s Travel Baseball League is open.

The Travel Baseball League is set to start on Monday, May 1. Games will be played on Mondays and Tuesdays at the Shawnee Park Sport Complex and Arena Park Sport Complex. The league is available for kids ages 9 to 14 as it offers divisions 9U through 14U.

The registration deadline is Friday, April 14. Teams can register in person at the A.C. Brase Arena or online. The cost of a team of 15 is $400, the fee including 2 coaches cards and free admission for players for the league. Teams must be paid in full and rosters completed by April 14.

There will be a spectator fee of $2 for those 13 years or older for when games are played at the Shawnee Sport Complex. The season will run for about 8 weeks. Teams must provide their own baseball.

