Heartland Votes

1 dead after overnight semi crash on I-24 in Trigg Co.; eastbound lanes restricted near 62mm

One person is dead after an overnight semi crash on Interstate 24 in Trigg County, Ky.
One person is dead after an overnight semi crash on Interstate 24 in Trigg County, Ky.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - One person is dead after an overnight semi crash on Interstate 24.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the eastbound lanes of I-24 will be down to one lane near the 62 mile marker until about 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 6 as crews work to remove the semi from a wooded area near the road.

All traffic will move to the left-hand or passing lane.

According to Kentucky State Police, a trooper with Post 1 was on a routine patrol around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5 when he was flagged down by a witness to a two-vehicle crash near the 62 mile marker.

Troopers say Dariusz J. Kowalewicz, 62, of Wheeling, Ill., was going eastbound on I-24 in a 2014 Kenworth commercial motor vehicle, pulling a loaded 2015 box trailer.

A 2018 Jeep Wrangler was parked, empty, on the shoulder of the road.

According to the investigation, Kowalewicz hit the Jeep, traveled down an embankment and came to a final rest on its side in a woodline.

He had to be removed from the vehicle using mechanical means and was taken to an out-of-state hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

