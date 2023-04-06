1 dead after overnight semi crash on I-24 in Trigg Co.; eastbound lanes restricted near 62mm

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - One person is dead after an overnight semi crash on Interstate 24.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the eastbound lanes of I-24 will be down to one lane near the 62 mile marker until about 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 6 as crews work to remove the semi from a wooded area near the road.

All traffic will move to the left-hand or passing lane.

According to Kentucky State Police, a trooper with Post 1 was on a routine patrol around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5 when he was flagged down by a witness to a two-vehicle crash near the 62 mile marker.

Troopers say Dariusz J. Kowalewicz, 62, of Wheeling, Ill., was going eastbound on I-24 in a 2014 Kenworth commercial motor vehicle, pulling a loaded 2015 box trailer.

A 2018 Jeep Wrangler was parked, empty, on the shoulder of the road.

According to the investigation, Kowalewicz hit the Jeep, traveled down an embankment and came to a final rest on its side in a woodline.

He had to be removed from the vehicle using mechanical means and was taken to an out-of-state hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.