Woman allegedly intentionally hit by vehicle, seriously injured

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman was seriously injured after a driver allegedly intentionally hit her.

According to East Prairie police, they were dispatched to the area of North Street and N. Center Street around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4 for a report of a 27-year-old woman hit by a vehicle.

Police say the victim had just arrived home when she was allegedly intentionally hit by 22-year-old Skyler Cook driving a 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser. They say Cook then left the scene.

The woman suffered serious injuries to both legs and was immediately airlifted for medical attention. Police say her condition is currently unknown.

Cook went to the police department around 7:30 p.m. and told officers the location of the vehicle. She was placed under arrest on a 24-hour hold before being transferred to the Mississippi County Detention Center.

The vehicle was found by a Mississippi County deputy.

Cook is being held under a no-bond warrant for first-degree assault, armed criminal action and leaving the scene of an accident.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the East Prairie Police Department at 573-649-3511.

