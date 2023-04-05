Tunes at Twilight returns for spring series

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Tunes at Twilight returns for its spring series on Friday, May 12.

Grab your lawn chairs and head over to the Ivers Square Gazebo located on the new City Hall grounds.

It starts at 7 p.m. The lineup includes:

May 12

Live performance by John Long

Food vendor - Smoke Shack BBQ

Guest Emcee - Kirby Ray

May 19

Live performance by Mark and Doug Rees

Food vendors - Rosie’s Bake Shoppe & Twice as Nice Lemonade

Guest Emcee - Mayor Stacy Kinder

May 26

Live performance by Emily Wallace

Food vendor - 1UP Food Truck & Catering

Guest Emcee - Katrina Amos

June 2

Live performance by Will Maring & Robert Bowlin

Food vendors - Gravel Dogs Biscuits and Cheesecake Ninja

Guest Emcee - Dr. Carlos Vargos

June 9

Live performance by Reckless Saints

Food vendor - Paradise Concessions

Guest Emcee - Rob Gilligan

June 16

Live performance by Rod Picott

Food vendors - Turk Dawgs, Ty’s Sno Cones and Simply Swirled

Guest Emcee - Bobby Newton

In the case of rain, the concert will move indoors to Gospel Life Church at 817 Broadway. You are allowed to bring in coolers, food and beverages.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.