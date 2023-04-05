Tunes at Twilight returns for spring series
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Tunes at Twilight returns for its spring series on Friday, May 12.
Grab your lawn chairs and head over to the Ivers Square Gazebo located on the new City Hall grounds.
It starts at 7 p.m. The lineup includes:
May 12
- Live performance by John Long
- Food vendor - Smoke Shack BBQ
- Guest Emcee - Kirby Ray
May 19
- Live performance by Mark and Doug Rees
- Food vendors - Rosie’s Bake Shoppe & Twice as Nice Lemonade
- Guest Emcee - Mayor Stacy Kinder
May 26
- Live performance by Emily Wallace
- Food vendor - 1UP Food Truck & Catering
- Guest Emcee - Katrina Amos
June 2
- Live performance by Will Maring & Robert Bowlin
- Food vendors - Gravel Dogs Biscuits and Cheesecake Ninja
- Guest Emcee - Dr. Carlos Vargos
June 9
- Live performance by Reckless Saints
- Food vendor - Paradise Concessions
- Guest Emcee - Rob Gilligan
June 16
- Live performance by Rod Picott
- Food vendors - Turk Dawgs, Ty’s Sno Cones and Simply Swirled
- Guest Emcee - Bobby Newton
In the case of rain, the concert will move indoors to Gospel Life Church at 817 Broadway. You are allowed to bring in coolers, food and beverages.
