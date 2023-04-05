Heartland Votes

Injuries reported after tornado hits parts of Bollinger County

Debris could be seen covering parts of Highway M in Scopus, Mo. after a tornado was reported in...
Debris could be seen covering parts of Highway M in Scopus, Mo. after a tornado was reported in the area early Wednesday morning, April 5.(Source: Matiss Vitols Vitolins)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Tornado damage and injuries is being reported in Bollinger County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), a tornado touched down in the county which affected the are of Highway 34 near Grassy to north of Marble Hill on Highway 51.

A large debris field is being reported.

According to Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham, there is structure damage and road blockage in the Glen Allen and Grassy area.

First responders and law enforcement, including MSHP, are on the scene.

Sheriff Graham is urging everyone to avoid the area and he will provide more information.

MSHP Sgt. Clark Parrott said there are injuries, but at this time it is unknown how many.

Also, there is a strong smell of natural gas in the area of Highway ZZ and Highway 34 in Glen Allen.

MSHP said there are reports of a natural gas leak at the M and G substation. The company has crew members on the way to fix the issue.

According to our crew on the scene in Glen Allen, there is a lot of debris and damaged homes. It is difficult at this time to see how extensive at this time because of the darkness.

Debris from a structure could also be seen on Highway M near Diana’s Boarding in Scopus.

Hundreds of customers are also without power.

Between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m., a tornado warning was issued for Bollinger County and trained spotter reported seeing a tornado on the ground.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight models are trending drier than we first expected, but there is a small chance our...
First Alert: Strong to severe storms with tornado threat
Check the unofficial results throughout the night here.
Heartland Votes: General municipal election unofficial results
Roger Haselbusch, 47, was charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of...
Man charged in connection with armed standoff in Scott City
On Tuesday, April 4, 21-year-old Logan Hutchings and 21-year-old Sophia Kelly, both of...
Pinckneyville parents charged with first degree murder in death of infant
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme

Latest News

Power outages are being reported as strong to severe storms move through the Heartland on...
Power outages reported in the Heartland
Tunes at Twilight returns for its spring series on Friday, May 12.
Tunes at Twilight returns for spring series
On Tuesday, April 4, just after 9 p.m., mayoral candidate Harold Visser conceded, giving the...
Carolin Harvey wins election to become first Black mayor of Carbondale
Check the unofficial results throughout the night here.
Heartland Votes: General municipal election unofficial results