Storm causes tree to fall down on house in Cape Girardeau

Firefighters responded to a tree falling on a house in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday Afternoon
Firefighters responded to a tree falling on a house in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday Afternoon(Tom Bertrand)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Strong storms in the Heartland has caused damage in many counties. This includes in Cape Girardeau, where a tree fell on top of a home while the occupants were inside.

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the call on just after noon on April 5. A tree fell down on a house on Butler Street while the residents, Jaynee Juneau and Tom Bertrand were home.

No injuries were reported after the incident. There is currently no road blockage on Butler Street.

