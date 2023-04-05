Storm causes tree to fall down on house in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Strong storms in the Heartland has caused damage in many counties. This includes in Cape Girardeau, where a tree fell on top of a home while the occupants were inside.

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the call on just after noon on April 5. A tree fell down on a house on Butler Street while the residents, Jaynee Juneau and Tom Bertrand were home.

No injuries were reported after the incident. There is currently no road blockage on Butler Street.

